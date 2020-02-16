Daniel Evans on Assassins

Dan Evans, Artistic Director of the Chichester Festival Theatre, talks about the upcoming production of Assassins being staged at Chichester later this year – the theatre's first Sondheim since the phenomenally successful Gypsy with Imelda Staunton in 2014.

Director Polly Findlay makes her Chichester debut – her recent productions include A Number (Bridge Theatre), Rutherford and Son, Beginning (NT and West End) and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (Donmar Warehouse).

A Society visit is planned for Saturday 17 October at 2.30pm – members should check their emails for details