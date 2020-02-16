Daniel Evans on Assassins

Events
16 Feb 2020

Dan Evans, Artistic Director of the Chichester Festival Theatre, talks about the upcoming production of Assassins being staged at Chichester later this year – the theatre's first Sondheim since the phenomenally successful Gypsy with Imelda Staunton in 2014.

 

 

Director Polly Findlay makes her Chichester debut – her recent productions include A Number (Bridge Theatre), Rutherford and Son, Beginning (NT and West End) and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (Donmar Warehouse).

 

A Society visit is planned for Saturday 17 October at 2.30pm – members should check their emails for details

