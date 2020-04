In honour of Steve's 90th birthday – and the fact that most of us are trapped at home in self-isolation – our Trustee Lynne Chapman has curated a sizeable YouTube playlist celebrating all things Sondheim. To access this invaluable archive, click below.

Also, over on Spotify, Administrator Tina Foote has curated a 32-number Sondheim playlist. So pour yourself a vodka stinger and settle in for an evening of your favourite showtunes...